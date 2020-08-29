Georgia lawmakers respond to CDC testing guidelines

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia lawmakers are now weighing in on the new testing changes announced by the CDC this week.

Earlier, the CDC said anyone could get tested, even if they did not show symptoms, but after meeting with the white house coronavirus task force, the CDC changed their stance.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, explains why those changes could impact Georgians.

The CDC says only people with symptoms or those who’ve had close contact with an infected person should now test for COVID-19.

“There are asymptomatic of this virus so it was baffling to see that there was a notion that we don’t need to test folks who are asymptomatic.” Representative Teri Anulewicz

But state lawmakers say move seems backward.

“We are six months into this. Everyone who wants a test should get a test. It should everyone who wants to get one full stop. We should be well past the points for prioritizing only for at risk individuals.” Representative Teri Anulewicz

“The CDC has relaxed that a little bit. You have to use your clinical judgement. I am sorry it got up in politics and histronics and sinister allegations of things that may be going on.” Ben Watson

Lawmakers say Georgia should stick to science and allow anyone who wants to be tested to do so.

“We were talking about this in March about first responders,folks in the front line, medical professional, vulnerable populations. These guidelines are not that different.” RepresentativeTeri AnulewiczHouse District 4

“If you’re wearing a mask and I am wearing a mask and we’re in a room for 15 minutes, the chances are less than 2%. If you’re not wearing a mask, and I’m not wearing a mask, and we are in the same room that’s a 90% chance I have got it.” Ben Watson

“In terms of Georgia’s response, I would give it a pretty low grade.” Representative Teri Anulewicz

Doctors say if you think you’ve been exposed, get tested and stay home.

We reached out to the CDC and Governor Kemp’s Office but they were unavailable for an interview. Georgia’s coronavirus task force members say they have not met in recent months after the governor created the group back in March.