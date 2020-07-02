Georgia Governor Kemp makes stop in Augusta on ‘Wear a Mask’ Tour

Coronavirus
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has made a stop in Augusta on his ‘Wear a Mask’ flyover tour.

He’s traveling the state urging people to wear masks.

Wednesday, Georgia reported almost 3,000 new cases of COVID-19; another one-day record in the coronavirus pandemic.

