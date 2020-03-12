Georgia Gov. Kemp gives update on coronavirus

(WCMH) -- The start of fall through the end of spring is typically viewed as "flu season." But, does weather really play a role in the flu or the spread of novel coronavirus?

Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, Chief Quality and Patient Safety Officer at Wexner Medical Center, Internal Medicine provider said, "As far as the weather goes, we really don't see weather as a necessary implication for flu patterns for viral respiratory patterns or for viruses in general. So the weather itself is not so much of a factor."