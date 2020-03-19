Ga. Governor Kemp, DPH Commissioner to hold COVID-19 briefing

(WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and state health officials gave an update on the coronavirus pandemic in Georgia, Thursday afternoon.

Governor Kemp says he will not impose a mandatory statewide shutdown or quarantine cities like others in the U.S. have and will rely on local leaders to make that decision.

State officials say the death toll in Georgia has gone up to 10 people from the coronavirus. 4 of those deaths came from 2 funerals in Albany, Georgia.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has jumped from 197 to 287 — the largest spike in Georgia in a 24-hour-period, going up by 90 new cases.

Here is a county by county break down of those deaths:

Early: 1

Fayette: 1

Dougherty: 4

Floyd: 1

Fulton: 2

Cobb: 1

Wednesday, there was a death at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, 4 more in Albany and another one last week in Marietta.

The State Health Department will set up sites in Albany and Cherokee County, in Atlanta. They say Atlanta, Rome and Bartow Counties are seeing the most number of cases as well as Albany.

The state of Georgia also has a new COVID-19 hotline. Health experts say if you have a fever, cough and shortness of breath…you may have the coronavirus.

If you are experiencing those symptoms or have been exposed to the coronavirus, contact your doctor or urgent care. State officials say do not drive up or show up to an emergency room or health care facility because you may spread the infection unknowingly.

That hotline number: 1-844-442-2681

If you do show symptoms, doctors will then contact the health department.

State health officials are working to get more test kits to test 200 people daily by the end of the week and giving priority to health care workers, first responders, people with chronic conditions and the elderly.

For those victims who cannot self quarantine, GEMA has set up 7 trailers at Hard Labor Creek in Morgan County, and will have 20 trailers at the Georgia Public Safety training center campus in Monroe County.

The White House is urging people to stay at home and work remotely until March 31st and avoid group gatherings to less than 10 people.

