Ga. Gov. Kemp extends state tax deadline, closes bars & nightclubs

(WJBF/GPTV) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is holding a press conference on recent developments in the state regarding the spread of COVID-19.

The governor stated that all bars and nightclubs will be closed to groups of 10 or more people. The Georgia Department of Health will be empowered to close any business or non profit. This will go into effect Tuesday at noon. Currently, this executive order will expire April 6th at noon.

“This order will close all bars and nightclubs, and it will ban all gatherings of ten or more people unless you can maintain at least six feet between people at all times. The Department of Public Health will be empowered to close any business, establishment, non-profit, or organization for noncompliance. These measures were developed using guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Georgia Department of Public Health. This order will go into effect at noon tomorrow and expire at noon on Monday, April 6, 2020.”

Governor Kemp issued an executive order to the Georgia Department of Health that those who live in long term facilities, have chronic lung disease, cancer patients, or have positive COVID-19 tests will be in quarantine. The DPH will define rules for this group.

Governor Kemp states he is extending the state tax deadline to July 15th, matching the federal tax deadline.

Updating…