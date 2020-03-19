Fort Gordon to host town hall live stream regarding COVID-19 response

FORT GORDON (WJBF) – The Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon will hold a Facebook livestream town hall Thursday, focusing on the response regarding COVID-19.

The livestream be held at 11 a.m.

You can watch below or CLICK HERE.

