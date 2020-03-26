Live Now
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Noon News streaming NOW

Fort Gordon hosts digital town hall on Army Cyber Center’s response to COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(WJBF) – Fort Gordon hosted a Facebook Live town hall meeting on Thursday

It focused on the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and the Army post’s response to COVID-19.

You can watch a replay in the video above.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories