First reported COVID-19 death in Georgia happened earlier than previously thought

(WJBF) – New data shows that the first reported death in Georgia was a week earlier than originally reported.
The state’s health department says the first death was a resident of Bartow County on March 5th.
Post-mortem testing was requested by a coroner and done by the CDC. The test results were then reported to DPH on April 3rd.
Initially, the first death from COVID-19 was reported as March 12.
This was a 67-year-old man who died from coronavirus complications at Wellstar Kennestone.
To put things in perspective, the first cases of coronavirus in Georgia were reported on Monday, March 2nd after a traveler returned from a conference in Italy.
So this latest data shows, there was community spread even earlier and that the first death happened 3 days after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Georgia.
