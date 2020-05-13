First reported COVID-19 death in Georgia happened earlier than previously thought

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

(WJBF) – New data shows that the first reported death in Georgia was a week earlier than originally reported.

The state’s health department says the first death was a resident of Bartow County on March 5th.

Post-mortem testing was requested by a coroner and done by the CDC. The test results were then reported to DPH on April 3rd.

Initially, the first death from COVID-19 was reported as March 12.

This was a 67-year-old man who died from coronavirus complications at Wellstar Kennestone.

To put things in perspective, the first cases of coronavirus in Georgia were reported on Monday, March 2nd after a traveler returned from a conference in Italy.

So this latest data shows, there was community spread even earlier and that the first death happened 3 days after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Georgia.

MORE TOP STORIES: