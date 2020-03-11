First COVID-19 patient sent to Hard Labor Creek State Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Governor’s Office has confirmed the first patient, a person from Cherokee County that tested positive for coronavirus, has been isolated in a mobile unit on the state park grounds.

The infected individual was unable to isolate at their home, and was not in critical condition that required hospitalization.

GEMA Director Homer Bryson released the following statement:

“This site was specifically chosen for its isolation from the general public and ability to house mobile units in the short term. State public health staff will monitor the individual’s progress and work together with state law enforcement to ensure the safety of the community and the patient.”

The isolated section of Hard Labor Creek State Park is closed to the public and is being closely monitored 24/7 by state law enforcement.