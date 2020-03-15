FEMA sets up trailer in Plant Vogtle parking lot

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Earlier this month, a non-manual employee from Plant Vogtle was tested for the coronavirus.

We spoke to one employee who did not wish to go on camera about what this means for those who work there.

“From what I know they’re doing everything they can do. They have notified me that a guy on our crew was tested.”

Just days after NewsChannel 6 received a statement from Georgia Power, FEMA trailers are now sitting in one of Plant Votgle’s parking lot.

“I just got off the phone with a nurse and she asked me some questions about my symptoms or if I had any symptoms. Which I didn’t have none, knock on wood.”

What type of questions did they ask you?

“If I was coughing, sneezing. Had any aches, pain or fever.”

We spoke to two men working at the plant, but who live out of state. They say once they saw the trailers parked outside of the employee parking lot, it was time to go and turned in their badges.

As Plant Votgle continues to send workers to get tested.

Are you guys in communication with other work crews?

“Yeah, all the time. We work together. We’re building a nuclear plant. We have to be in touch with each other.”

He tells us he is currently under doctors orders to not go to work because of his work proximity to the crew that was just recently tested.

“All my scheduled hours are paid for.”

“You’re not physically having to go into work?

“Right because of the coronavirus scare and I understand that.”

