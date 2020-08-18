Emory researchers study COVID-19 heart risks in athletes

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Emory researchers say athletes who contract COVID-19 are at greater risk for developing myocarditis, a condition that causes the heart to inflame and could lead to cardiac arrest.

Analysts say that’s one reason why the Big Ten and PAC 12 cancelled fall sports this year.

Doctors say 2 out of 10 of hospitalized COVID-19 patients suffered from a cardiac injury.

“When you look at other viral infections, patients with severe respiratory infections, that’s about 1% of the time you would see the cardiac injury but with COVID-19 you would see a much higher degree,” says Dr. Jonathan Kim, Chief of Sports Cardiology at Emory University.

Experts say it puts athletes who train in high end exercises like marathons or triathalons at greater risk for cardiac arrest

“Over the last several weeks, there have been cases of athletes being diagnosed with myocarditis, inflamation of the heart muscle and is brought on by viral infections,” says Dr. Kim.

“We have more virus here and we have done a poor job controlling it. If we are going to bring sports back here, it’s going to be more difficult, more expensive and more dangerous,” says Zachary Binney, Assistant Professor of Quantitative Theory & Methods, Oxford College at Emory University.

Doctors recommend athletes who are diagnosed with myocarditis to rest for 3 to 6 months with no high yield physical training.

“Based on clinical testing which would include imaging, exercise testing, monitoring, potential other tests and if they are normal then they could go back to play,” says Dr. Kim.

Doctors say the heart condition could also be a life long concern for athletes but it’s too soon to tell about the long term effects.

Although myocarditis is rare for the general population, it is common for athletes.

Doctors say if you do high intensity exercises like cross fit pay attention to the COVID symptoms but say you don’t have to go to a sport cardiologist and do blood tests, imaging or ECG’s because it will strain the health care resources.

