Emergency aid approved after New York declared ‘major disaster’

(ABC News) – As the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket, some states are acting quickly by ordering variations of stay-at-home orders for residents. Oregon joined California, Illinois, New York, among others Friday night by issuing its order.

The respiratory virus, known officially as COVID-19, has reached every continent except Antarctica, and every state in America since emerging in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

Globally, there are at least 275,000 diagnosed cases and 11,399 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. More than 88,000 people have recovered from the virus worldwide.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 20: A view of Lexington Avenue at rush hour as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 20, 2020 in New York City….

In the United States, at least 19,624 diagnosed cases have been confirmed with at least 260 deaths. So far, 147 have recovered from COVID-19 in the U.S.

