Edge Salon owners discuss continued closure of salon businesses in South Carolina

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Not all businesses have been given the go head to re-open in South Carolina. The governor says businesses where close contact will take place, such as gyms and hair salons will remain closed for now.

David Towles and his wife Valerie own Edge Salon in North Augusta. The salon has been closed for two weeks now, putting this couple in quite a financial bind.

“It’s been dramatic because that’s my only source of income.”

Edge Salon is empty.

No customers or employees, just vacant chairs and mounting expenses.

David Towles is hoping to soon be back in business.

“There was a petition that circulated on the internet that I’ve signed asking the governor to allow the salons in South Carolina to open on a slow basis starting at the end of April,” says David.

Towles has also applied for an economic impact disaster loan.

“I haven’t heard anything yet, I just checked this morning, so hopefully we’ll get that and that will allow us to at least pay our rents for two months.”

Rent on this building and another one in Augusta that houses Edge Formals.

The demand for prom and social dresses dried up when the coronavirus shut everything down.

“We had a record day on a Saturday and on a Monday we had to close”

Towles hopes that one day soon Edge Salon and Edge formals will reopen but not just for business reasons.

He’s hoping by summer, schools will find a way to hold junior and senior proms.

“It would be great for us but it would also be wonderful for them to be able to celebrate and have come back together for.”

No one knows when events like that will be safe to attend but everyone is hoping its sooner rather than later.

