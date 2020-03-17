Drive-thru COVID-19 testing coming to Augusta University, app available

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – New screening procedures soon to be available at Augusta University.

AU Health has launched an app that allows doctors to engage in telemedicine screenings of patients.

After entering your medical information, you’ll speak on video, with a doctor, answering their questions.

If the responding doctor believes you are at potential risk, they will schedule a drive-thru testing time for you at AU’s Christenberry Fieldhouse on Wrightsboro Road.

Click HERE for the Android app.

Click HERE for the iPhone app.

MORE TOP STORIES: