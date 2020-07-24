Dr. Blake predicts: a local doctor uses social media to share coronavirus predictions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Coverage you can count on continues with the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise.

But, how bad is it where you live?

I spoke with local professor who says a lot of people are turning to social media in search of the facts.

Dr. David Blake said, “my friends and neighbors don’t know the infection level in their community. Nobody seems to have a good idea of what fraction of the people are infected at any point in time,”

Except perhaps for Dr. David Blake. He tracks the latest data, and using just the right formulas is able to estimate how many coronavirus infections there are.

Dr. Blake said, “If you’re in a room with a hundred people, there are probably two people who would test positive right now.”

So why does Dr Blake spend hours pouring over the data and crunching the numbers?

Blake said, “The primary mission is just to provide good statistics on where your local region stands so that you will have some idea on how bad the infections are and you can adjust your lifestyle accordingly.”

Dr. Blake is a professor in the department of Neurology at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University but its what he’s doing in his spare time that has folks paying close attention.

Using a website from Johns Hopkins, his alma mater, and a Covid tracking site, he analyzes the information and shares the latest stats with his thousands of Facebook and twitter followers.

On a recent Facebook post, Dr. Blake warned of opening schools too soon. He says children under ten don’t get very sick or transmit the virus very well.

It’s the older teens that he predicts will be a problem.

“At a high school level where you may have 25 children in a classroom and you can’t space more than two or three feet from person to person, even in masks its going to be very difficult to stop the spread of covid 19”

He predicts in just a few weeks, college kids in dorms in Augusta and high school kids in classrooms will amplify the infections that are already here.

Dr. Blake said, “If we open up the schools with infection levels the way they are now, its going to spark the infection levels that are going to shut down our health care systems.”

A grim mathematical prediction that no one hopes will come true.

Dr. Blake says there should be additional restrictions put into place now so children can safely return to school this fall.