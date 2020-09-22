DHEC warns delayed results from AU Health could skew SC’s daily COVID-19 count

(WJBF) – South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says close to 15,000 coronavirus test results were not reported over a six-month period.

DHEC says the test results were not reported by Augusta University Health between March 18th and September 17th.

The Chief Medical Officer for DHEC says some out of state labs may not know about South Carolina’s reporting requirements, which could contribute to the delay.

Out of those 15,000 tests, roughly 13,000 were negative and 2,000 were positive.

Again, these numbers cover 6 months, so they do not necessarily reflect active cases.

In a statement just sent to NewsChannel 6, a spokesperson for AU Health says DHEC did not notify AU Health about a change in its reporting procedure until last week and that the issue was immediately corrected.

Augusta University Health has been reporting notifiable diseases in an electronic fashion to DHEC for several years. On Sept. 14, DHEC notified AU Health in writing that the health system’s COVID-19 data had not been received. The delay, caused by a change in the DHEC reporting procedure, was immediately corrected. Christen Engel, AU Health

