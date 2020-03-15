DHEC announces 9 new COVID-19 cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced nine additional COVID-19 cases in the state, including three in the Upstate, Sunday afternoon.

This brings the total number of case in the state to 28.

Details of the new cases are outlined in a news release from the DHEC below:

3 new cases reported from commercial labs

One new case is from Kershaw County. The case is a middle-aged daycare worker who has no identified source of exposure. This individual’s onset of illness occurred after their last day worked. The case is currently isolated at home.

Two new cases are from Horry County. The cases are elderly individuals who had known exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19 from another state. The cases are currently isolated at home.

6 new cases from DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory

Two new cases are from Kershaw County and are household contacts to a previously reported case. One case is an elderly individual who is hospitalized in isolation. The other case is a middle-aged individual and is currently isolated at home.

One new case is from Horry County and is an elderly individual. Investigation is underway and further details are not currently available.

Two cases are from Anderson County and are middle-aged individuals who have no identified source of exposure. Both cases are currently hospitalized in isolation.

One case is from Greenville County and is a young adult who recently traveled to Spain. The case is currently isolated at home.

Impacted facilities

One of the additional Kershaw County cases was a childcare worker of Bethesda Daycare. The individual was not ill while working and there are no known contacts at the childcare facility at this time. The source of this case’s exposure is being investigated. DHEC is working with the center to provide guidance about infection control measures to prevent spread. However, the center was following the governor’s closure of schools in Kershaw and Lancaster counties and is not currently open.

For more information about COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.