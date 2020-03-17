DHEC announces 14 additional coronavirus cases in S.C., total now 47

(WJBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced 14 additional cases of coronavirus in the palmetto state, bringing the total to 47 cases.

County location of new cases

1 new case from Beaufort County

2 new cases from Charleston County

1 new case from Calhoun County

5 new cases from Kershaw County

1 new case from Lexington County

1 new case from Richland County

1 new case from York County

1 new case from Greenville County

1 new case from Horry County

DHEC’s new COVID-19 county map provides the number of cases by county and is updated daily.

“We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community as a whole,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant.

