COVID19 impacting sleep patterns and causing anxiety

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The pandemic has created extra pressure for emergency responders, health care workers and grocery store employees — with added work hours, over night shifts and stressful situations.

The fear of the unknown is also causing anxiety issues and sleep problems for many people.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, shows you how the coronavirus is affecting your sleeping schedule and how you can cope with it.

A good night’s sleep benefits the body and the brain.

“Dreams are your brains way of processing your memory and your feelings. If you are more tense that will affect the tone of your sleep and your dreams”. SUVRAT BHARGAVE PSYCHIATRIST AND AUTHOR OF “A Moment of Insight”

But our new normal is filled with unemployment concerns and the risk of catching COVID19

“Our sleep patterns have changed in the last 2 months. Some are sleeping more because when you are commuting from home and don’t have to commute as much and people can sleep in.” SUVRAT BHARGAVE PSYCHIATRIST AND AUTHOR OF “A Moment of Insight”

Doctors say — to help your sleep cycle — avoid meals 3 hours before bedtime, and cut your screen time an hour before bed.

“Peace of mind means limiting the content, the stressful content before you go to sleep.Instead use that time to find ways to unwind – a quiet restful way like journaling, play some music and others it means turn off the lights, turn on lamps and read a book.” SUVRAT BHARGAVE PSYCHIATRIST AND AUTHOR OF “A Moment of Insight”

The CDC recommends to keep your room dark, cool and quiet.

Also try to meditate, reduce news consumption and take a break from social media if you are feeling anxious.

“You all have more REM sleep – rapid eye movement stage of sleep. That is more recall and vivid movement of sleep.” SUVRAT BHARGAVE PSYCHIATRIST AND AUTHOR OF “A Moment of Insight”

“One biggest piece of advice is don’t anticipate having a nightmare.

Sometimes when people are trying to get restful sleep is having bad sleep is what’s keeping them from good sleep.” SUVRAT BHARGAVE PSYCHIATRIST AND AUTHOR OF “A Moment of Insight”

A new study shows insomnia can can cause you to eat an extra 800 calories a day so instead exercise regularly, eat healthy foods and stick to a sleep routine to get in 8 hours of sleep.