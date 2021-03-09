COVID vaccination appointments available at Washington Square clinic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments are available at the Washington Square vaccination site.

Registration is open for:

All healthcare workers (including employees)

Law Enforcement

Fire Personnel

Individuals age 65+ and their caregivers

Residents of long-term care facilities

Educators and staff for Pre-K-12

Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers

Parents of children with complex medical conditions

AU Health has previously not vaccinated “caregivers” but has now changed their systems to allow caregivers to get vaccinated.

To sign up for vaccination visit www.augustahealth.org/vaccine