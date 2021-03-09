COVID vaccination appointments available at Washington Square clinic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments are available at the Washington Square vaccination site.
Registration is open for:
- All healthcare workers (including employees)
- Law Enforcement
- Fire Personnel
- Individuals age 65+ and their caregivers
- Residents of long-term care facilities
- Educators and staff for Pre-K-12
- Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers
- Parents of children with complex medical conditions
AU Health has previously not vaccinated “caregivers” but has now changed their systems to allow caregivers to get vaccinated.
To sign up for vaccination visit www.augustahealth.org/vaccine