Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Georgia

A CVS pharmacist prepares to vaccinate a resident of Monarch Villa memory care facility with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Stockbridge, Ga. The center director Pat Mobley says all 26 residents of the home were scheduled to be vaccinated. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

(STACKER) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state — and every county therein — has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors.

The United States as of Nov. 26 had reached 776,349 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Georgia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Nov. 24. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Jones County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.5% (7,318 fully vaccinated)

— 48.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (2,005 fully vaccinated)

— 52.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (97 total deaths)

— 18.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,319 (3,540 total cases)

— 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#49. Meriwether County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.5% (5,399 fully vaccinated)

— 48.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (1,860 fully vaccinated)

— 47.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 557 (118 total deaths)

— 95.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,216 (3,009 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#48. Dougherty County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.6% (22,519 fully vaccinated)

— 48.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 21.8% (3,163 fully vaccinated)

— 73.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (423 total deaths)

— 68.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,234 (12,520 total cases)

— 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#47. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.6% (18,674 fully vaccinated)

— 48.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (5,630 fully vaccinated)

— 34.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (223 total deaths)

— 7.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,449 (14,923 total cases)

— 30.9% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#46. Laurens County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.7% (12,225 fully vaccinated)

— 48.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 32.8% (2,823 fully vaccinated)

— 59.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 519 (247 total deaths)

— 82.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,339 (9,195 total cases)

— 23.8% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#45. Bibb County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.7% (39,317 fully vaccinated)

— 48.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (10,308 fully vaccinated)

— 47.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (654 total deaths)

— 49.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,964 (25,982 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#44. Bulloch County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.1% (21,540 fully vaccinated)

— 45.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (6,113 fully vaccinated)

— 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (213 total deaths)

— 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,098 (11,223 total cases)

— 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#43. Columbia County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.3% (42,727 fully vaccinated)

— 44.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (9,718 fully vaccinated)

— 45.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (311 total deaths)

— 30.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,054 (25,159 total cases)

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#42. Oglethorpe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.5% (4,189 fully vaccinated)

— 44.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (1,442 fully vaccinated)

— 39.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (43 total deaths)

— 1.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,667 (2,238 total cases)

— 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#41. Lowndes County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.5% (32,241 fully vaccinated)

— 44.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (7,776 fully vaccinated)

— 34.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (320 total deaths)

— 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,293 (21,477 total cases)

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#40. Rabun County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.7% (4,745 fully vaccinated)

— 43.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (1,993 fully vaccinated)

— 48.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (74 total deaths)

— 51.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,335 (2,628 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#39. Hart County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.8% (7,275 fully vaccinated)

— 43.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (2,920 fully vaccinated)

— 37.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (73 total deaths)

— 2.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,566 (3,555 total cases)

— 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#38. Terrell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.1% (2,397 fully vaccinated)

— 43.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 27.9% (478 fully vaccinated)

— 65.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 668 (57 total deaths)

— 134.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,477 (1,235 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#37. Coffee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.4% (12,284 fully vaccinated)

— 42.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (3,096 fully vaccinated)

— 37.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 550 (238 total deaths)

— 93.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,328 (7,931 total cases)

— 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#36. Oconee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.4% (11,427 fully vaccinated)

— 42.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (3,389 fully vaccinated)

— 34.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (82 total deaths)

— 28.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,454 (5,822 total cases)

— 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#35. Coweta County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.0% (43,029 fully vaccinated)

— 41.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (11,302 fully vaccinated)

— 34.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (383 total deaths)

— 9.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,250 (21,163 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#34. Taylor County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.6% (2,375 fully vaccinated)

— 40.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (697 fully vaccinated)

— 48.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 474 (38 total deaths)

— 66.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,110 (1,292 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#33. Douglas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.7% (43,457 fully vaccinated)

— 39.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (9,310 fully vaccinated)

— 33.6% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (306 total deaths)

— 26.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,448 (22,607 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#32. Emanuel County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.2% (6,833 fully vaccinated)

— 38.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (1,891 fully vaccinated)

— 37.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 601 (136 total deaths)

— 110.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,717 (4,465 total cases)

— 26.2% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#31. Hall County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.7% (62,819 fully vaccinated)

— 37.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (14,208 fully vaccinated)

— 44.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (665 total deaths)

— 14.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,980 (38,803 total cases)

— 21.5% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#30. Fulton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.8% (327,239 fully vaccinated)

— 37.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (64,908 fully vaccinated)

— 37.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (1,828 total deaths)

— 39.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,601 (134,066 total cases)

— 19.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#29. Talbot County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.9% (1,914 fully vaccinated)

— 37.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (669 fully vaccinated)

— 47.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (28 total deaths)

— 58.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,977 (742 total cases)

— 23.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#28. Cherokee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.1% (80,376 fully vaccinated)

— 37.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (21,308 fully vaccinated)

— 29.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (475 total deaths)

— 35.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,139 (44,350 total cases)

— 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#27. Clinch County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.8% (2,107 fully vaccinated)

— 35.6% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (657 fully vaccinated)

— 26.6% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 544 (36 total deaths)

— 90.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,635 (1,498 total cases)

— 44.9% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#26. Gwinnett County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.1% (300,081 fully vaccinated)

— 35.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (50,324 fully vaccinated)

— 36.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (1,515 total deaths)

— 43.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,493 (135,693 total cases)

— 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#25. Brooks County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.1% (4,966 fully vaccinated)

— 35.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (1,731 fully vaccinated)

— 30.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (73 total deaths)

— 65.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,740 (2,433 total cases)

— 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#24. Wayne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.1% (9,595 fully vaccinated)

— 35.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (2,888 fully vaccinated)

— 25.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 575 (172 total deaths)

— 101.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,494 (5,834 total cases)

— 24.8% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#23. DeKalb County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.2% (252,346 fully vaccinated)

— 32.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (50,741 fully vaccinated)

— 35.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (1,365 total deaths)

— 36.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,262 (93,108 total cases)

— 21.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#22. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.5% (5,151 fully vaccinated)

— 32.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (1,414 fully vaccinated)

— 39.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 566 (87 total deaths)

— 98.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,602 (2,704 total cases)

— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#21. Muscogee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.5% (65,630 fully vaccinated)

— 32.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (17,702 fully vaccinated)

— 18.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (662 total deaths)

— 18.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,513 (24,496 total cases)

— 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#20. Bryan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.5% (13,656 fully vaccinated)

— 30.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.1% (2,971 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (76 total deaths)

— 32.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,966 (6,327 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#19. Baker County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.2% (1,070 fully vaccinated)

— 28.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (322 fully vaccinated)

— 44.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (14 total deaths)

— 61.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,245 (372 total cases)

— 21.6% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#18. Richmond County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.4% (71,741 fully vaccinated)

— 28.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (17,143 fully vaccinated)

— 27.6% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (729 total deaths)

— 26.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,518 (35,477 total cases)

— 12.2% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#17. Fayette County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (41,116 fully vaccinated)

— 27.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (12,035 fully vaccinated)

— 30.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (245 total deaths)

— 24.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,713 (13,402 total cases)

— 25.0% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#16. Cook County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.1% (6,237 fully vaccinated)

— 26.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.0% (1,995 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (64 total deaths)

— 30.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,984 (3,624 total cases)

— 34.3% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#15. McIntosh County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (5,215 fully vaccinated)

— 26.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (2,127 fully vaccinated)

— 34.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (32 total deaths)

— 21.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,900 (1,711 total cases)

— 23.8% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#14. Screven County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.7% (5,130 fully vaccinated)

— 25.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (1,774 fully vaccinated)

— 19.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (62 total deaths)

— 55.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,888 (1,800 total cases)

— 17.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#13. Houston County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (58,537 fully vaccinated)

— 24.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (13,016 fully vaccinated)

— 21.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (403 total deaths)

— 10.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,151 (25,496 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#12. Upson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (9,868 fully vaccinated)

— 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.6% (3,350 fully vaccinated)

— 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 699 (184 total deaths)

— 145.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,729 (5,456 total cases)

— 32.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#11. Clay County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (1,082 fully vaccinated)

— 22.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (461 fully vaccinated)

— 26.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (4 total deaths)

— 50.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,044 (313 total cases)

— 29.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#10. Decatur County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (10,463 fully vaccinated)

— 19.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.7% (3,152 fully vaccinated)

— 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (104 total deaths)

— 38.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,160 (4,795 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#9. Sumter County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (11,779 fully vaccinated)

— 19.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (2,994 fully vaccinated)

— 28.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 464 (137 total deaths)

— 62.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,541 (4,293 total cases)

— 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#8. Cobb County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (305,164 fully vaccinated)

— 18.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (65,299 fully vaccinated)

— 16.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (1,420 total deaths)

— 34.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,657 (111,417 total cases)

— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#7. Greene County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (7,534 fully vaccinated)

— 16.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.6% (3,573 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (73 total deaths)

— 39.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,937 (2,737 total cases)

— 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#6. Liberty County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (26,245 fully vaccinated)

— 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (3,491 fully vaccinated)

— 26.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (127 total deaths)

— 27.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,368 (7,598 total cases)

— 20.8% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#5. Burke County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (9,653 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.1% (2,507 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (85 total deaths)

— 33.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,763 (3,752 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#4. Camden County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (24,514 fully vaccinated)

— 9.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.2% (5,925 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (97 total deaths)

— 37.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,700 (8,036 total cases)

— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#3. Chatham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (130,676 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.6% (34,476 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (714 total deaths)

— 13.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,478 (39,008 total cases)

— 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#2. Glynn County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (39,146 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.1% (14,230 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (340 total deaths)

— 40.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,071 (15,413 total cases)

— 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#1. Chattahoochee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (39,262 fully vaccinated)

— 102.2% higher vaccination rate than Georgia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (2,140 fully vaccinated)

— 23.8% higher vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (20 total deaths)

— 35.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 55,808 (6,087 total cases)

— 257.3% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia