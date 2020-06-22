Coronavirus cases increase in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Health experts say more than 2 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus and around 120-thousand have died from COVID-19 complications.

In Georgia, more than 60-thousand people have the disease and nearly 3000 have died, and now doctors say Georgia is one of several states seeing an uptick.

It’s now 16 weeks — or more than 100 days — since Georgia reported its first cases of the coronavirus.

“Our cases are going down but are deaths are going down.”

Emory researchers says several states in the south — including Georgia, Florida and North Carolina are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“As we look across the state we have different outbreaks across the state with different underlying conditions driving those outbreaks.”

Doctors says people in their 20s and 30s are contracting the virus and potentially spreading it to at-risk populations.

“That’s because of 2 reasons – the impacted population has a lower mortality but #2 we have gotten good for trying to protect our most vulnerable populations like the elderly in nursing homes.’

Georgia’s state health department deployed more than 1300 contact tracers — who identified around 40-thousand people to stop the spread of the disease.

“Testing does not cause cases. Testing simply diagnoses cases.When you have an infection, it tells you who has it. We have more cases and we’re finding out by doing more testing. If we weren’t we would still have more cases.” Dr. Carlos Del Rio Emory Health

State health data shows 8 percent of those who test, test positive and so far the state has tested around 700-thousand Georgians.

COVID act now lists Georgia as one of the four states with an active outbreak. Doctors say wearing masks and practicing social distancing is the best way to stop the numbers from getting out of hand.