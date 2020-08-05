Contagious vs. Positive: If you test positive for COVID-19, how long are you contagious, and can you get it again?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — As of today, there are nearly five million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States.

There is a challenge of staying healthy as COVID-19 cases continue to increase. We are still learning new coronavirus information. Dr. Phillip Coule says what we do know is viruses can not reproduce themselves. Instead, the virus takes over the cell’s mechanisms to trick the cell into producing the infection.

“When you get infected with a virus, it then highjacks the body cells, and then you start making the virus,” explained Dr. Coule.

#COVID19 is widespread in several areas of the US, particularly in the South, West, and parts of the Midwest. Additionally, 11 states had more than 10,000 new cases in the last week. Learn more: https://t.co/4Ku7nKLZCq pic.twitter.com/3X6C3k4v6A — CDC (@CDCgov) August 5, 2020

Augusta University’s Chief Medical Officer & Vice President says a human may produce antibodies to the virus. Once the antibodies destroy the outer coating, it’s no longer capable of infecting anyone. That means if you got infected, you could return to work, school, or into the public ten days after you develop symptoms, as long as you’ve been symptom-free for at least 24 hours.

“Employers should allow some flexibility,” said Dr. Coule. “It is dependent on reporting of the symptoms and after the time.”

The CDC changed its guidelines for people to return to their daily lives. A person who has been infected with the coronavirus can still test positive for 12 weeks.

“Nobody should be doing a repeat test on somebody positive,” said Dr. Coule. “We still hear reports of employers asking for two negative tests to come back to work. Not only do you not need two negative tests, but you also don’t need a retest at all.”

Dr. Coule and NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson recently tested positive for COVID-19. They both learned some new things from their experiences. The AU doctor says if you test positive, you are less likely to get the virus again for three to six months.

“The people who have had this disease and gotten over it, we’re confident that those people won’t get it again and won’t infect other people,” explained Dr. Coule.

Dr. Coule says face coverings work. He says if we all do our part to reduce the risk overall, then we can reduce the transmission of the virus.