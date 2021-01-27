City leaders explain efforts vaccinate the homeless in Augusta.

Augusta-It is estimated that more than 10-thousand people in Georgia are homeless.

That includes nearly 500 people in Augusta.

While the pandemic impacts everybody, the homeless are at an even greater risk. So city leaders are working on a plan to make sure they are vaccinated.

The state of Georgia still in phase 1-a of vaccine distribution, that means people 65 and older are also eligible to receive the vaccine along with healthcare workers and long-term facility patients and workers.

Mayor hardie davis says many of augusta’s homeless fall into that phase 1-a category due to their age. He says there are several places they can go to be vaccinated. The mayor believes a third authorized vaccine may better serve the homeless.

“As we look at the homeless population,the Johnson and Johnson, vaccine which is a single dose vaccine which we hope will get the federal emergency authorization very soon might be the solution for those who are in our homeless community because it’s a single dose,” Mayor Davis said.

A big challenge when it comes to vaccinating the homeless is keeping track of who has received the first dose and who needs a second one, another concern is accesibility.

“We actually had another vaccine clinic scheduled for Hal Powell, which is another senior living facility, for today, but we had to cancel it because we didn’t have enough vaccines which is really unfortunate, ” said Dr. Robert Campbell, the director of health at the Christ Community Health center.

The medical director at Christ Community center says says the center has only received 4o percent of the vaccines requested from the state.

“It was reported to me today from the department of public health that the state of Georgia gets approximately 120,000 doses of vaccines per week and then that’s distributed across the entire state and so we’ve received approximately 200 doses from the state and we were given 200 more doses from our local department of public health last week but we’ve come to an end of those doses we’ll be out of those doses either today or tomorrow,” said Dr. Campbell.

By phase 2 city leaders are hoping to see an increase in vaccine supply as well as the authorization for the Johnson and Johnson covid vaccine.

Officials suggest the city could be heading into phase 2 in the next two weeks.