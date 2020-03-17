CDC moving to full-time telework

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – CDC has begun moving to full-time telework.

Staff who must come to any CDC facility—owned or leased—are asked to practice social distancing.

CDC will no longer allow visitors to any facility unless they are supporting the agency’s ongoing response activities or essential functions.

The health and safety of CDC’s staff—as well as the agency’s ability to respond to COVID-19—are critically important.

