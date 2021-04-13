CDC and FDA pause rollout of Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to clot concerns

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(WJBF) – The CDC and FDA have stopped the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of blood clot concerns.

So far, more than 6 million Johnson & Johnson doses have been given across the U.S, with 6 cases of clots, including one person in critical condition, and another one fatal.

Georgia’s state health department says this step was taken out of an ‘abundance of caution’.

The CDC says the brain clots appeared in women between the ages of 18 and 48, and usually the symptoms happened 6 to 13 days after the dose.

The CDC and FDA says if you got the Johnson & Johnson dose a month ago, you are at a lower risk. But if you took the vaccine in the last two weeks or so and experience a headache, leg pain, stomach pain or shortness of breath, you should contact your doctor.

Doctors say there were no reports of blood clots with the other two vaccines.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the only one dose shot and FEMA health leaders say it was pivotal in reaching those in rural areas because it’s easier to store than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.