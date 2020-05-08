C.T. Walker Magnet School has teacher appreciation drive-thru gift giveaway

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – This school year has been very challenging for educators who had to rush to find a way to help their students learn from home.

As the school year comes to an end, the administrative staff and PTO at CT Walker wanted to show their appreciation for the school’s teachers.

“C.T. Walker has the best staff anywhere and our teachers have gone above and beyond the call of duty every day, in the classroom and outside the classroom,” said Principal Aletha Snowberger.

They lined up outside the school while the teachers arrived in their cars. The teachers were treated to gift bags and Chick-Fil-A.

“All the teachers out there…it has been amazing what you have done since we have went to this distance learning. I see such creative instruction and such engaging instruction not just with my staff but all throughout our district and so congratulations teachers, we really celebrate you today,” said Snowberger.

“We are just so excited that they’ve taken the time to do this and that they appreciate and love us this much, we are like family so this is awesome,” said teacher Theresa Thompson.

Richmond County schools are set to reopen on August 3rd.











MORE TOP STORIES: