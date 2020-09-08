Breakdown of data on new S.C. COVID-19 deaths includes new case of death in person younger than 18

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – An announcement was made Monday about 19 deaths in South Carolina newly confirmed in association with COVID-19, along with one probable.

The pediatric case recorded in the new deaths report was located in Sumter County September 3rd.

The range on these newest deaths related to COVID-19 begins August 15th, the earliest date included in this report, which spans more than two weeks of testing in all.

Nine are from mid-to-late August, and 10 have already been recorded in the first four days of September, with the latest death confirmed by the state to be related to COVID-19 occurring in Orangeburg September 4th. The person who died in this case was 65 and older.

The probable case was also in Orangeburg and followed the previous case a day later on September 5th, also involving an elderly South Carolinian.

The new data upload includes 590 new confirmed cases of positive contraction of the coronavirus. This includes eleven (11) in Saluda. By comparison, in surrounding counties, there were four (4) new cases reported in Aiken, seven (7) in Allendale, one (1) in Allendale, and one (1) in Bamberg. These do not include antibody testing.

These state reports are currently affixed with the crude, but relatively accurate, moniker “data dumps.” State health officials explain this delay in reporting of individual deaths during the pandemic as the result of the state’s strong attempt to accurately classify these deaths using the most up-to-date federal guidelines for determining COVID-19-related deaths.

According to DHEC, these newest figures indicate 11.2% of those testing for COVID-19 exposure and contraction in South Carolina are testing positive for the virus.

