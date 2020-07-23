Blood types and coronavirus

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A study released in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that certain blood groups could be less at risk for contracting COVID-19.

Researchers studied more than 1600 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus to find out why there could be correlations between blood groups and infections.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, breaks down the data.

A new study links blood groups with catching COVID-19.

“ We are studying blood groups to study if there is a connection of a higher impact of the disease and the infectivity of the virus depending on which blood group you belong to.” Dr. Leo Nissola Author, Scientist, Immunologist Scholar

The findings show that those with blood group O are least likely to test positive.

“As far as the blood groups, there is some data that some with blood group A than those with blood group O to have severe disease. It is an association but not causation”. Dr. Carlos del Rio

But a Red Cross report shows nearly half of African Americans and Latinos have the blood group O+ and that ethnic group has some of the highest coronavirus numbers.

“Age groups that are more at risk are individuals who are elderly, older than 65, but severe cases do happen in young individuals below 40.” Dr. Leo Nissola Author, Scientist, Immunologist Scholar

A Harvard study found that people who had symptoms and were either B+ or AB+ were more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than those with the blood type O.

“So we don’t know anything other than and you can’t just go change your blood group.” Dr. Carlos del Rio

While scientists don’t know why some blood groups are more susceptible, one theory is it could be their bodies’ immune response to new infections or people with type O blood already have antibodies for both A and B, so their bodies are better able to handle foreign proteins like viruses.

Some professors say while a link may exist, at this point it’s too early to tell. Some scholars believe the limited pool of test subjects and varying degrees of infection severity may make it tough to extrapolate how accurate blood group types can correlate to positivity rate.