Augusta University to administer first doses of COVID vaccine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Happening Thursday, Augusta University will administer its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes as 68 patients are now in the hospital being treated for the virus.

In a press conference today, 10 frontline caregivers representing various departments and professions will be given the shot.

In total, the first shipment includes 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Today at 2 p.m., leaders will hold a press conference sharing with the public their rollout plan.

