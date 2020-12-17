Augusta University to administer first doses of COVID vaccine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Happening Thursday, Augusta University will administer its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
This comes as 68 patients are now in the hospital being treated for the virus.
In a press conference today, 10 frontline caregivers representing various departments and professions will be given the shot.
In total, the first shipment includes 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Today at 2 p.m., leaders will hold a press conference sharing with the public their rollout plan.
