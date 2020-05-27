Augusta native Damien Sneed talks COVID impact on Broadway

(WJBF) – Thousands of entertainers are unemployed and despite the hardships, an Augusta native is weathering the Coronavirus storm at ground zero.

“Orchestras can’t play safety together yet, operas can’t run. Broadway theatres are shut down.”

Augusta native Damien Sneed is living through this pandemic in the American city hardest hit by the virus.

“When I came off tour on March eleventh, I came back to New York City and I had no idea we were going to be sheltering in place, now for going on for me its been about 70 days. Its been an adjustment to say the least.”

Over the years, this talented musician has worked with some of the best in the entertainment world, people like the late Aretha Franklin, Dianna Ross and opera great, the late Jessye Norman.

“How are you surviving?”

“Well thankfully, my parents taught me how to save money but actually I’ve come up with some new ideas that are bringing in income…so things are starting to shift and starting to change as I go with this curve of change.”

From cancellations at Carnegie Hall to desolate theatres on and off broadway, performers are all trying to hang on.

“There are a lot of people, even from Augusta, people like Stephanie Step and Jamael Moore who I keep in touch with and the actor Shea Roundtree, we talk often and Shannon Baker who went to Davidson with me. We all are trying to figure this thing out within the arts and entertainment industry. For some they have no work coming in.”

Sneed goes on to says, “The good thing for me is being an educator. I”ve been able to continue to teaching at colleges and universities even throughout the summer.”

Last summer, The Damien Sneed Foundation held its inaugural Performing Arts Institute at the Jessye Norman School of the Arts.

This year, he’s taking it on line.

“I’m very excited, technology is allowing us to continue this educational initiative.”

And while the pandemic isn’t over yet, Sneed sees signs of hope.

“We have learned how to come together as a people, as a community, and as long as we stick together and as long as we are wise as how we move forward, I believe that we can conquer this and we can move forward to a better, safer and even more prosperous future.”

Sneed is beginning to get out. He rides his bike and goes for at least on long ride a week.

