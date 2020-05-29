Augusta Fire Dept., Georgia Department of Health, Christ Community Health offer FOURTH round of free COVID-19 testing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department will be holding its fourth COVID-19 testing event this coming week.

The free testing will take place Friday, June 5th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Station #1 downtown.

In an effort to slow down the virus, three groups including the Augusta Fire Dept, Georgia Department of Public Health and Christ Community Health, are partnering to test the public consistently.

“The fact that more people come out after each event shows there’s a need in Augusta,”

said Fire Chief/EMA Director Christopher E. James. “We’re returning downtown to make

sure everyone gets an opportunity to get tested.”

Augusta residents who wish to be tested can call 311 to pre-register.

Individuals that want to be tested, but who do not pre-register, can walk or drive to Station #1 but should expect a longer wait.

The entrance to the testing site will be off Reynolds Street. The Department is asking people not to line-up until 9:30 a.m.

