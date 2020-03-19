AU Health one of few labs in Georgia testing COVID-19 samples

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – AU Health is one of only 3 state labs, plus the CDC, testing COVID-19 samples in the state of Georgia.
Dr. Ravindra Kolhe, Director of the Georgia Esoteric and Molecular Laboratory at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University gives us the details.
Watch the full interview with Dr. Kolhe below.
