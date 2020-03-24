AU Health hosts 2nd drive-thru testing location in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University health has another drive-thru testing location, this one in Columbia County.

They will start taking appointments in Columbia County on Wednesday.

And that’s super important to pay attention to these drive thru testing sites, both in Augusta and in Columbia County are by appointment only. You must first be screened either on the app or via the hotline.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Philip Coule explains they are only able to test people who meet CDC guidelines due to the limited amount of tests.

AU’s instructions are as follows:

Please create an account at www.augustaexpresscare.com or download the mobile APP of the same name

You will be directed to participate in a video chat with a physician that is standing by

If you receive a positive screening, you will be scheduled for an appointment at Christenberry Fieldhouse for drive thru testing.

Click HERE for the Android app.

Click HERE for the iPhone app.

Augusta University prefers that you use the app; however, if you prefer to do the screening over the phone you can call (706) 721- 1852.

