AU Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Coule discusses potential impact of reopening Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Phillip Coule, spoke with NewsChannel 6’s Barclay Bishop about the potential impact of reopening businesses in the state of Georgia.

Governor Brian Kemp issued the order on Monday, with many businesses sharing mixed feelings about reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, President Trump stated that he “disagreed strongly” with Kemp’s decision to begin allowing some nonessential businesses to soon reopen.

Locally, Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis has urged caution in reopening businesses, saying the Governor’s announcement left him shocked and concerned.

