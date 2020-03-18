AU Health cancels elective surgeries, updates guest policies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University Health is cancelling all elective surgeries for a period of time, as well as updating visitor policies due to the status of coronavirus cases.

All elective procedures within the AU Health System are cancelled from March 18th through April 5th.

This is intended to reduce potential for COVID-19 exposure and to keep patients and caregivers safe.

Urgent and Emergency procedures will proceed as clinically appropriate.

Procedural areas included in this directive are included but not limited to:

1. Main OR, CHOG OR, Surgery Center of Columbia County

2. Interventional radiology

3. Cardiac Cath Lab and EP lab

4. Digestive Health and Bronchoscopy

5. Pain Clinic

6. Office / clinic based elective procedures

New measures are also in place to address visitation from family and friends until the COVID-19 threat is over.

Until further notice, with approval for the following exceptions, one family member/care partner or guest may be with adult patient or two primary caregivers with pediatric patient:

Person who is in serious or critical condition or in hospice care.

Person at end-of-life (may make request to nurse manager for additional family presence).

Person in Emergency Department.

Mother in labor.

Children who are 21 years of age or under (BOTH primary caregivers permitted).

Adult patients with cognitive, physical, or mental disability requiring help with the provision of medical care or activities of daily living, speaking for the patient, and keeping patient safe.

Person undergoing surgery.

Person requiring an outpatient test or procedure where companion is required for support.

People who must exercise of power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for a patient.

People performing official governmental functions.

Additional exception requests are determined on a case-by-case basis.

For those family/guests approved for access, special guidance is as follows:

To help prevent the spread of infection:

Family/guest must remain in the patient’s room at all times, except for quick trips to the restroom or to purchase food. For ease and to limit movement around the building, guest meal trays are ideal for purchase/delivery to the patient’s room.

Limit the number of personal items brought into the hospital. Bringing fewer items into the hospital reduces the number of unwanted germs.

When leaving hospital, family should not wander through hallways or spend time in public areas, including lobbies, waiting areas, cafeterias, and vending areas.

Individual is screened for symptoms of respiratory illness (fever, runny nose, cough and shortness of breath) prior to entering facility and a sticker is to be worn indicating health screening has been conducted. “AU Health Sticker” must be visible. Anyone with a positive health screen may not visit and is directed to the proper resources if suspected of having COVID19.

All MUST wash hands or use hand sanitizer EVERY time entering or exiting a patient room.

