AU Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phillip Coule tests positive for COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that Augusta University Health System Vice President & Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phillip Coule has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Coule states that he tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms over the weekend.

He continues to encourage everyone to remain cautious, wear a mask, wash your hands and continue social distancing.

“I can’t reemphasize enough the need to be vigilant in following public health guidance including wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing and washing your hands. The virus can impact any one of us, and as we seek to provide care continuity for the patients who desperately need us, it’s important that we keep ourselves safe.”

Since testing positive, Dr. Coule has begun working from home, limiting contact with others and following prescribed isolation measures.

In an interview with NewsChannel 6’s Renetta DuBose, Dr. Coule addressed concerns and complaints among the public regarding the need to wear a mask.

“For some people, this becomes a very serious disease. And I hear people talking about ‘well I don’t want to wear a mask because it’s difficult to breathe through’. My response to that is, well, if you don’t like wearing a mask, you’re really not going to like wearing a ventilator. Because ventilators are not comfortable either.”

