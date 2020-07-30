Area nursing homes require extra testing for hospitalized patients

(WJBF) – As COVID cases continue to rise in Georgia local hospitals say beds needed for the sickest patients are being taken up by patients who cannot be discharged because of nursing home red tape.

According to Augusta University, there are currently 10 patients who would have been discharged already but because they reside in a nursing home, these patients are required to meet test result guidelines set forth by their facility.

Chief Medical Officer for AU Health, Dr. Phillip Coule, issued this statement…

“Augusta University Medical Center reports that they have as many as 10 COVID patients that could be moved to skilled nursing facilities but some facilities continue to require a negative COVID test despite CDC and DPH guidance stating such repeat tests are not recommended.”

NewsChannel 6 inquired with University Hospital staff about beds being taken by otherwise recovered patients and were given this statement…

“If most of these patients were not going back to a skilled nursing facility, they would have already been discharged based on symptoms and told to quarantine at home if it was within the 10 days. A lot of these patients would not have even been admitted to start with if they weren’t from skilled nursing facilities. Yes, they are taking up precious beds, but they are a high risk group and there is a high potential for spread to other residents if they stay in the facility, so we try to accommodate them.”

Kaden Jacobs, spokesperson for Doctors Hospital says though they currently have 37 patients hospitalized for COVID they are not having the same issue.

