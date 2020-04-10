Alarming rates of Coronavirus in African-Americans



AUGUSTA,Ga. (WJBF) – Experts say data on race and the coronavirus is too limited to draw sweeping conclusions, but in some places the illness is infecting and killing more African-Americans than others.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Flete spoke to Dr. Joseph Hobbs department chair of family medicine at the Medical College of Georgia who says there are several dynamics that play a role.

Obesity, high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes, all more prevalent in African American communities, which are considered risk factors for coronavirus outcomes.

“I don’t think that we should be surprised because if we took COVID-19 and put it aside and just look at African Americans in general or any disadvantage group in our country. There is already and we know this… a health disparity that is already there.”

Dr. Hobbs says it goes beyond underlying conditions.

“They have jobs that don’t pay as much as the general population. In fact those jobs are essential jobs in service areas and for them the whole idea of trying to social isolate themselves becomes difficult because they are apart of the essential work force.”

He says think of it deeper than just in the medical aspect.

“They live in homes that maybe smaller than the general population, so therefore it is very difficult to segregate the members of the household from each other especially, if one member is having to leave go into the public because they are an essential employee, they come back and can’t separate themselves.”

Dr. Hobbs has practiced medicine for 45 years. He says this is not the first outbreak of it’s kind.

“History has told us that these things come about in cycles and because of that we need to be prepared. I think that the world in this particular cycle were woefully unprepared.”



