Aiken Regional Medical Center offering free drive-thru COVID testing on Thursday

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Regional Medical Center is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing this week.

The testing will be offered on Thursday, July 23rd from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Citizens Park on Banks Mill Road SE.

Tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

You must be 18 years or older to be tested and have a valid South Carolina government-issued ID.

Any adult can be tested, even if they are asymptomatic. Testing is entirely free, no appointment or doctor referral necessary. Health insurance will not be requested.

Walk-up testing is available for those without a vehicle, just look for the designated tent.

