Aiken Regional Medical Center accepting personal protective equipment donations

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Regional Medical Center is accepting donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) they may need in the future.

Some of the PPE items needed are masks, hand sanitizer, gloves etc.

Chief Executive officer Jim O’Loughlin at Aiken Regional Medical Centers released the following statement,

“Our associates and medical staff are busy caring for our community patients during this uncertain time of COVID-19. Our staff and healthcare providers are currently equipped to keep patients and our team safe. However, the number of COVID-19 patients is expected to rise in the coming weeks and it is expected that over the next few weeks we may experience a severe shortage of PPE supplies; such as masks, gloves, goggles

and gowns. We are asking community business leaders for your help in donating supplies now to ensure we are prepared.” “We thank each of you in the community for the continued support in ensuring the safety of our healthcare workers and patients. Their safety is our top priority.”



For people who would like to donate unopened and unused PPE supplies to Aiken Regional, the first donation tent will be set up Friday, March 27, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. After the initial donation tent, donations will be accepted each Tuesday and Thursday, beginning Tuesday, March 31, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

The tent will be at the front right corner of the hospital. People are asked to put items in a good conditioned, unwanted container (ie: box, bag, etc.), pull up to the tent, stay in their vehicle and allow a hospital employee to get the items from the trunk or bed of the truck.

