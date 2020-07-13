Aiken Mayor Osbon tests positive for COVID-19

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – City of Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor received testing after suffering from mild symptoms last week. He is currently self-quarantining at home for 14 days.

Mayor Osbon’s diagnosis comes just before an Aiken City Council meeting set to take place on Monday, during which the Council will consider an ordinance mandating face masks or coverings in foodservice and retail establishments within the city.

The mayor released the following statement:

“We must do everything we can to protect each other from this virus while keeping our businesses and the economy in Aiken healthy at the same time,” Osbon said. “Requiring the wearing of masks by staffers and customers in our local restaurants and retail stores is the best way we have to do both, and I fully support a clear mandate at this time. My own diagnosis with COVID-19, despite all my efforts to stay well by closely following all the guidelines from the CDC, shows just what a tough battle we’re facing to remain open and operating even as the number of cases in our state and City rise dramatically. We have no choice but to act decisively, and passing a mask mandate is what I would vote to do were I able to attend tonight’s meeting”.

That proposed mandate will be discussed this afternoon.

