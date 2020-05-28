3 positive anti-body tests so far in AU Health’s Columbia County tests

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s been just about a month since Augusta University began testing Columbia County educators and government employees for COVID antibodies.

As we first told you, researchers at AU suggest these professional groups are at the highest risk of being exposed.

We asked about how the testing is going currently and AU tells us—so far 3 people have come back positive for anti-bodies and 152 negative.

Whether the 3 negatives were asymptomatic is unknown at this time.

Completed thus far for Columbia County:

Positive – 3

Negative – 152

The CDC guidance recommending repeat testing is primarily due to many tests initially available that cross-reacted with other strains of coronavirus. These were very poorly developed tests and the FDA has recently come down hard on those manufacturers. Since the general public does not know what test was used for their own results, the CDC is recommending retesting. We have proven our test does not cross-react with any other strains of coronavirus and only reacts with SARS-CoV-2 Ab. Retesting of positive results is not necessary. AU Health

