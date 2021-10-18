Community comes out to show its support for 2nd Miracle Mile Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. People gathered outside University Hospital this weekend for this year’s Miracle Mile Drive.

They lined up their cars and honked their horns to show their support.

There were also plenty of vendors from around the area.

“We are excited to be raising funds for mammograms for women who otherwise would not be able to get them. A hundred percent of what we raise here in the month of October goes to support women and mammograms, so no woman is ever turned away from getting a mammogram from our mobile mammography unit. You know this is not just something that affects a few women. One in eight women will get breast cancer in her lifetime and we’re all about survivors. We want to make more survivors and that’s what we’re doing here today,” said Laurie Ott, President of the University Health Care Foundation.

This marked the event’s 21st year and while this was the second year the event was a drive instead of a walk, that didn’t stop people from coming out and showing their support.

“This very important, early detection is key. In my case I waited a couple of months, I knew that something wasn’t quite right and so I would encourage all women to get those mammograms don’t miss those appointments, because nothing is more important than your life,” said Sharon Henderson, a nine-year survivor and co-chair of the Miracle Mile Walk.