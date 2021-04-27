CDC study finds pregnant women can safely get the COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The CDC says pregnant mothers are eligible and recommended to get the covid-19 vaccine, especially now with the rise of variants.

Although recent vaccine trials did not include pregnant women in their studies, doctors say the risks are still minimal for new mothers.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, breaks down the new research from the CDC.

A new CDC study shows that more than 35-thousand people who received a covid-19 vaccine just before pregnancy or during pregnancy had little to no side effects.

Dr. Babak Baban, Professor of Immunology at Augusta University said, “There have been no reports of adverse affects. Everything in medicine is about risks and benefit. The vaccine benefit is way more than the risk.”

The report found that none of the women vaccinated during the third trimester had any issues, but the CDC study says there wasn’t enough data yet for women vaccinated in the first or second trimester.

Dr. Cecil Bennett, Medical Director of Newnan Family Medicine “We know that pregnant women have a higher risk due to COVID such as hospitalizations and ICU admissions and what we have found is that when pregnant women got the vaccine it is safe and effective in preventing COVID.”

Doctors say, like other vaccines, this​ could help nursing mothers build better immunity.

Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia DPH Public Health Commissioner said, “It appears by getting vaccinated, you transmit the antibodies to your baby. It’s a good thing to be vaccinated to be vaccinated because your baby will also be protected and so it appears is a positive and potentially through breastmilk.”

While clinical trials did not include pregnant women, the CDC says there’s not enough data just yet on the safety in lactating mothers, the effects on the breast fed infant, and on milk production or excretion, but the reports so far, have shown very few risks.

The CDC issued the following guidelines to new mothers and recommends that pregnant women talk to their doctors for any vaccine concerns: