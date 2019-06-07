Cancer survivors to be honored

The Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University will honor all cancer survivors June 7 with a ribbon hanging ceremony.

The Georgia Cancer Center began hanging ribbons on the columns outside the Outpatient Services building in January this year. Coordinating the ribbons’ colors to represent a specific type of cancer that has light shed on it each month.

June is National Cancer Survivor month.

The number of new cancer cases per year is expected to rise to more than 23 million by 2030. This year, experts estimate there will be more than 50,000 new cases in Georgia and about 30,000 in South Carolina. The good news is the cancer death rate is declining.

“With all those newer therapies, clinical trials, definitely a large proportion of patients can have a better quality of life and can basically live with lung cancer,” said medical oncologist Dr. Nagla Karim.

The ribbon hanging ceremony begins June 7 at 12:00 p.m. at the Georgia Cancer Center’s Outpatient Services building (1411 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30912).