Cancer-stricken Florida girl with rare blood type to get donation from pregnant woman
MIAMI (AP) - A New York woman with a rare blood type is donating two units to help save a 2-year-old South Florida girl who is battling cancer.
News outlets report the woman had donated her own blood while pregnant in case she needed a transfusion during her delivery.
Luckily, she didn't need it, and has agreed to give it to Zainab Mughal, who has neuroblastoma.
Susan Forbes of Florida-based OneBlood says that transfer still needs approval from the FDA, and the woman isn't eligible to donate yet after giving birth.
OneBlood is asking for donors for the girl, whose blood lacks an antigen most people carry.
The donor must be Pakistani, Indian or Iranian, and even within these groups, fewer than 4 percent have the genetic variation.
Below is the information OneBlood released about donation requirements:
You must meet the following criteria to be a potential match for Zainab:
- Donor MUST be exclusively Pakistani, Indian or Iranian descent – meaning the donor’s birth parents are both 100% Pakistani, Indian or Iranian
- MUST be blood type “O” or “A”
- All donations for Zainab must be coordinated with OneBlood in advance to ensure the additional compatibility testing is performed.
More Stories
Weird News
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high