AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The flu and other viruses are still running rampant in South Carolina and Georgia and local doctors predict cases will continue to rise, especially in children. Augusta pediatric doctors are seeing a tremendous increase in children with respiratory illnesses. Two things that they’re stressing the most: prevention and vaccination.

“The folks that are most susceptible to morbidity and mortality, death in sickness is the young and extremely old,” said Dr. Hetal Thakore, an Internal Medicine Specialist at Doctors Hospital. “Being vaccinated is definitely going to put you in a better position than not being vaccinated.”

The big three illnesses are the flu, COVID and RSV. Right now, the Children’s Hospital of Georgia has a flu positivity rate of almost 25%.

“That is incredibly high,” said Dr. Ingrid Camelo, who works in Pediatric Infectious Diseases at CHOG. “That means that one quarter of the patients that come to the ED have influenza. So that’s huge.”

COVID is about 10% and RSV is between 5% and 7%. Doctors there are also seeing an alarming trend that they didn’t see last year.

“There are tremendous amounts of children with influenza admitted into the ICU with bacterial infections secondary to the influenza,” Dr. Camelo said. “So, we believe that the influenza triggers the immune system in a way that it gets weaker, then the bacteria can enter into the cells.”

Many kids are picking up these viruses at school, but doctors are recommending ways to avoid it.

“If you’re getting cold-like symptoms, flu-like symptoms, try to stay home,” Dr. Thakore said. “You don’t want to pass that on to anybody. Wash your hands frequently to make sure people in the household don’t pick it up as well. If you’re coughing, cover your mouth up. Wear a mask if you’re having symptoms. That typically will be helpful.”

And if you’re experiencing symptoms, they want you to go get tested.

“Go to your healthcare provider so they can give you the Tamiflu, and then the symptoms that you’re going to have are going to be lessened, and then the transmission time is going to be shortened,” Dr. Camelo said.

Based on statistics the hospital has gathered since August, Dr. Camelo predicts the highest number of cases will be between January and February. It’s not too late to get yourself and your child vaccinated, which can be done at your local pharmacy or doctor’s office.