SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – This year, Brain Awareness Week is March 13-19. The week’s goal is to foster public enthusiasm and support for brain science.

To help spread awareness the Emanuel County Health Department has announced its “Be Mindful” event. The event is an opportunity for a memory check, and there will also be family friendly activities.

Free memory and blood pressure screenings, free flu shots and a virtual dementia tour will all be at the event.

As far as activities go, you can expect face painting, a coloring station, popcorn, an onsite fire truck, Alzheimer’s Association and Area on Aging information and a prize drawing.

The “Be Mindful” Brain Awareness event is happening on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Emanuel County Health Department, 50 Highway 56 North, Swainsboro, GA 30401.