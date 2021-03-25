Augusta University sees increase in cosmetic surgeries amid pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– For a time during the pandemic, non-essential procedures were halted. Now Augusta University has seen a recent increase in requests for cosmetic procedures.

“Because of the Zoom meetings and everything, I think people really pay attention to themselves in cameras. The way they look, the distortion in the camera,” plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Maria Helena Lima said.

She says as people are spending more time on social media, she’s had requests for procedures people see online.

“Now people come looking for the 360 lipo or the high definition lipo, which they’ve seen in all these Instagrams from the plastic surgeons from Miami. All those results that not necessarily are real, but that’s what they see and that’s what they want,” Dr. Lima said.

Dr. Lima says in the past, people scheduled cosmetic work during summer and winter breaks, but with so many working and studying from home, they’re able to fit procedures into their schedules.

“I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve seen an increase in the number of requests for surgery lately. Because now I’m like, ‘Do you wanna do the summer?’ and they’re like, ‘No anytime is fine, I’m doing school from home.’ So it doesn’t really matter for them,” Dr. Lima said.

She says being realistic with patients is important, and even more so right now, during an increase in requests combined with high exposure to different types of procedures on social media.

And she encourages patients to always seriously research their provider’s background.

“See their background, their training, what experience they have, and what location they’re having their surgery,” Dr. Lima said. “Also make sure they’re not having a ‘basement surgery’ or something like that with a non-certified physician and team.”